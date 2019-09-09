Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California man and seized 155 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop near Lexington last week.
About 5:10 p.m. Friday, a trooper observed an Infinity QX60 traveling east at 98 mph on Interstate 80 near Lexington at mile marker 237. The trooper stopped the car and became suspicious of criminal activity.
A search of the vehicle revealed 155 pounds of marijuana and 439 THC vape cartridges, according to the patrol. The combination carries an estimated street value of more than $500,000, the patrol said.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from San Bernardino, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.
The man was jailed in Dawson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.