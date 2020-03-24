A 23-year-old Waterloo, Iowa, man was arrested Monday night just outside North Platte for allegedly holding a woman against her will in a vehicle that was traveling through Nebraska.
The Nebraska State Patrol stopped a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 183 on Interstate 80 about 6:30 p.m. after Waterloo law enforcement alerted troopers to the vehicle that was believed to be westbound on the interstate.
The woman, who is also from Waterloo, was driving the vehicle when it was stopped. The male passenger was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a State Patrol media release.
