The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people and seized 16 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 80 near North Platte.
A state trooper stopped a speeding BMW sedan about 8:10 a.m on Interstate 80 near mile marker 175. During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana, according to a press release from the patrol.
A search of the car found several controlled substances, including 16 pounds of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of heroin, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana, the patrol said. Troopers also found three handguns in the car.
The driver, a 27-year-old California man, and a 26-year-old female passenger from Wichita, Kansas, were arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses, including possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, possession of firearms during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were both jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.