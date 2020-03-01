Two occupants in a Toyota pickup truck were transported to Great Plains Health for observations after a two-vehicle crash in North Platte Saturday afternoon.
Both the man, who was driving, and woman were transported after their vehicle that was traveling south on Jeffers Street collided in the intersection with a handi bus that was was moving west on B Street at around 1 p.m.
The truck then rolled on to its side, according to Roger Freeze, an investigator with the North Platte Police Department.
The woman who was driving the handi bus. and was the lone occupant of the vehicle, did not report an injury, according to Freeze.
