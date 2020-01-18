HERSHEY — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 just outside Hershey resulted in one fatality Friday morning.
Michael Krough, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was killed in the incident, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release. The eastbound Ford pickup Krough was driving lost control, crossed the median and struck a westbound semi.
The driver of the semi was not injured, according to the release.
The incident happened at mile marker 164 at 11:30 a.m.
The combination of snow and ice overnight and into Friday made for hazardous road conditions throughout the majority of Nebraska.
According to a state patrol release, troopers had responded to 41 crashes and 83 motorists assists across the state through the late afternoon. The National Weather Service in North Platte reported that roads were still icy and slick into the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.