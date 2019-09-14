The Twin Platte Natural Resources District board Thursday approved a $20.06 million 2019-20 budget lowering the district’s property tax rate to its lowest level since 2007-08.
NRD leaders agreed to hold the North Platte-based agency’s property tax request steady at just under $1.5 million, General Manager Kent Miller said.
The tax rate will fall by 1.72% from last year’s level due to a 1.75% increase in Twin Platte’s total taxable valuation. The NRD will charge 2.23 cents per $100 of taxable value, compared with 2.33 cents per $100 last year. Next year’s rate will be two-thirds under the 6.91 cents per $100 charged annually from 2009-10 to 2013-14.
Miller said most of the budget reflects funds gathered earlier this decade to buy “offset water” to return to the Platte River basin under the NRD’s state-mandated integrated management plan.
