Twin Platte Natural Resources District was awarded Wednesday a $1.6 million grant from the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission for the new TPNRD Water Data Program.
The grant funds come from the Water Sustainability Fund.
The new Water Data Program is being developed to help each grower know the amount of irrigation water being applied on a field-by-field basis.
TPNRD has contracts with local well drillers to receive accurate flow rates, and partnerships with electrical companies are being developed to automate the download of electrical smart meter readings.
Those elements will automatically calculate water use on daily intervals and will be stored in an online database called AgHub.
The electrical companies, well drillers, TPNRD and GiSC are working together to provide growers with easy visualization of water data from their smartphones or computers.
This information can save producers from irrigating when it is not needed.
TPNRD will host open houses Jan. 13-15 throughout the district. Open house dates and times will be posted on the TPNRD Facebook and Twitter (@NrdTwin) in the next few weeks.
The TPNRD will also send out newsletters and postcards with upcoming dates and information on how to sign up for the project.
