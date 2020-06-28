Twin Platte Natural Resources District has hired JEO Consulting Group Inc. to help develop a hazard mitigation plan over the next 12 months.
A hazard mitigation plan is a publicly guided document that identifies vulnerability to natural disasters such as flood, drought, earthquake, wildfire, winter storm, tornadoes and high-wind storms, or dam failures. The plan sets goals, establishes mitigation alternatives and prioritizes projects that may alleviate potential damage to property and provide protection in future disasters.
This hazard mitigation plan update is funded by a FEMA planning grant for 75% of the cost and 25% through a local match. TPNRD is coordinating this plan update, and the four counties it serves — Arthur, Keith, Lincoln and McPherson — are providing the 25% local match.
This planning effort is being guided by a team consisting of representatives from the TPNRD, county emergency management, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Public input will be gathered through online tools and public meetings. All communities, counties, school districts and taxing authorities within the TPNRD are eligible to participate.
For every $1 spent on hazard mitigation, $6 in post-storm cleanup and rebuilding is saved, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Institute of National Building Scientists.
TPNRD’s current hazard mitigation plan was approved by FEMA in 2016. The plans are required by the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 and administered by FEMA. Once a community, county or district is part of an approved plan, they become eligible for up to a 75% cost share for projects listed in the plan. Hazard mitigation plans must be updated on a five-year cycle, and TPNRD’s will expire in 2021.
For more information, contact the JEO project coordinator, Phil Luebbert, at 402-474-8768 or pluebbert@jeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.