The Twin Platte Natural Resources District in January will send water from the NCORPE wellfield in southern Lincoln County into the South Platte River for the first time.
NRD board members Thursday reviewed plans to gradually put 5,600 acre-feet into the river throughout 2020 through the north pipeline from the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project.
The NRD’s current Integrated Management Plan requires the four-county district to supply or otherwise ensure that 25,000 acre-feet is returned to the South Platte each year to meet state flow requirements downstream.
Between 300 and 600 acre-feet of NCORPE water will be sent into the South Platte in any given month, except when Platte basin flows are high enough to meet the state’s requirements, General Manager Kent Miller said.
The rest of the NRD’s 25,000-acre-feet obligation is being accounted for by water purchases from other users in the Platte basin, Miller said.
Since its 2012 establishment, the 19,500-acre NCORPE wellfield has sent groundwater southward into the Republican River basin when needed to ensure Kansas gets its share of water from that river under a 1943 three-state compact.
NCORPE was designed from the start to send water in both directions, Miller said. Water purchases from other users satisfied the NRD’s Platte obligations under an earlier version of its Integrated Management Plan.
