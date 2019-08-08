Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two people after a pursuit that began in North Platte and ended near Maxwell.
About 1:15 a.m., Thursday, a trooper saw a Chevrolet Silverado speeding with a broken headlight while traveling east on East State Farm Road, south of Interstate 80. As the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled northbound on Newberry Access Road toward I-80, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
The vehicle entered eastbound I-80 at mile marker 179, driving in the left lane, which is currently a construction zone. The construction zone ended after about two miles and the vehicle continued, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour, according to the patrol. The vehicle exited I-80 near Maxwell at mile marker 190, traveling south on Spur 56A until stopping in a ditch.
Both people in the car ran into a field, but surrendered soon after. The 24-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger were arrested. Both are from North Platte.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer.
Both were jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center.