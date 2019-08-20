Two houses get new homes

The first of two houses donated to Lincoln County Community Development Corp. was moved Monday morning to Brady, where the house will be placed and rehabilitated.
Both houses that sat on the corner of F and Dewey streets in North Platte will find a new life on side-by-side lots in Brady.
Western Nebraska Bank in North Platte donated the houses to LCCDC. The village of Brady donated the lots, said Carol Bodeen, executive director of LCCDC.
Kert McKeone, a director at Western Nebraska Bank and a member of the LCCDC board, said they originally tried to look for a lot in North Platte, but lots were too expensive.
The two houses will be renovated, Bodeen said, and the hope is to be finished by next summer.
She said LCCDC looks to provide houses for low- to moderate-income first-time homebuyers.
“I’m excited to have a project in Brady,” Bodeen said. “It has been a while since we have done something in the other communities” in Lincoln County.
This was a positive move, Bodeen said, as the houses in North Platte did not have to be demolished, and Brady gets two new houses that the village was looking for.
Gerald Hostetler, owner of Star House Moving in Grant, moved the house to Brady. He said it usually takes about four days to move a house, but it depends on the time it takes to get permits filed and approved.
The company puts beams below the house to lift it after it has been prepared, which in this case included removing part of the roof to help avoid hitting utility lines on the way to Brady. The roof was also in need of repair.
“This house isn’t that big, so it wasn’t too big of a challenge, but still, the permits and logistics can take up quite a bit of time,” Hostetler said.
The company averages moving about 40 houses a year, he said.
“It is always nice to work in this area, because utility companies are very easy to work with, which helps our job a lot,” Hostetler said.