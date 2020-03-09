Two North Platte men received prison sentences of three to six years in separate cases Monday in Lincoln County District Court.
Daryl P. Jones Jr., 33, was sentenced for a felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for an incident last April.
Logan J. Reed, 24, was sentenced on a robbery count for a case in 2018. He pleaded no contest to the amended felony charge on Jan. 14.
Jones, who was credited with 217 days served, initially pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 28 in an agreement in which two other felony counts were dismissed.
Jones then attempted to withdraw his plea in January, but his motion was overruled by District Judge Richard Birch in February.
Reed received his sentence for his involvement on a case in Aug. 26, 2018, in which he and Kaidyn J. Dieter entered a residence in the 500 block of North Hayes Avenue and took several items.
Dieter, who brandished a small revolver in the home invasion, was sentenced to three to six years on a robbery charge last May.
Reed, who was credited for 342 days served, also received 215 days on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was credited for 215 days on the case in which he led law enforcement on a pursuit on Aug. 8 that reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Nicholas M. MacMillan, 39, was sentenced in four cases dating back to 2016.
MacMillan received a 30-month prison term for violation of a 24-month probation that he started in Dec. 4, 2017. He also received nine months of post-release supervision in the case and was credited for 524 days served.
He also received 12 months violating post-release supervision on initial counts of drug possession and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in April 2016.
He also received a 12-month sentence for violating post-release supervision for an initial theft charge in September 2016.
All three sentences will run at the same time.
In addition he received a 12 months for possession of a controlled substance in May 2018.
That sentence will run after the terms in the other three cases are satisfied.
» Wesley J. Stickelman, 49, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in connection to an incident in September. Stickelman will have nine months of post-release supervision as well.
In addition, he was sentenced to six months for possession of a controlled substance in September.
The sentences will run at the same time and he was credited for 164 days served.
» Dennis C. Teall, III, 24, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine in an August incident. He received a jail sentence of 280 days with credit for time served.
» Philip D. Timmerman, 29, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine in an incident on Sept. 22, 2018. He was sentenced to a jail term of 240 days and credited for time served.
» Calvin L. Theus, 35, admitted violating an 18-month probation term that he received in October for possession of a controlled sentence. An identical charge in another case was dismissed in the plea agreement. Theus received a jail term of 240 days and was credited for time served.
» Rodney J. Hasbrouck, 34, was sentenced to 364 days for possession of a controlled substance on March 13, 2019. He was credited for time served.
» Steffan Sprinkle, 28, of Cambridge, was sentenced to 180 days for violation of a 24-month probation term that started Oct. 10, 2017.
He was credited for time served. The case had an initial charge of possession of a controlled substance.
» Janet G. Dewey, 54, had her sentencing continued to April 27 in order to get a sex-offender evaluation completed.
Dewey pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child on Jan. 13 in a case that dates to 2018 and involves a child who was under 12 years old at the time.
Her co-defendant in the case, Jeremiah J. Kisner, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child in December and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.
» Levi Carlton, 21, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a minor for his relationship with a then-15-year-old-girl in September 2018.
Carlton is scheduled to be sentenced May 11.
» Jeremy C. Huckins, 40, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts for two cases spread over two days in October.
Huckins is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, first-degree arson, first-degree imprisonment and resisting arrest for an incident on Oct. 5.
He also is charged with third-degree assault of an officer/health care provider and assault of a public safety officer with a bodily fluid on Oct. 6.
A status hearing was set for April 27.
» Vance L. Johnson, 29, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of distribution of child pornography in relation to an incident in North Platte on Oct. 6.
A status hearing was set for April 13.
» Nicholas Pflaster, 32, pleaded not guilty to a count of second offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and criminal mischief, $5,000 or higher.
Pflaster was the driver of a vehicle that drove through a parking garage at South Platte Terrace on Jan. 31 and struck the facility’s main office.
A status hearing was set for April 13.
» Sarah M. Beale, 23, of Lexington, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine last April.
A status hearing was set for April 13.
» Rex A. Yates, 37, pleaded not guilty to a count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior charge and a criminal mischief misdemeanor. A status hearing was set for April 27.
» Pamela R. Edwards, 30, pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of controlled substances from an incident on Jan. 31.
A status hearing was set for April 13.
» Enrique Hernandez, 32, pleaded not guilty to third-degree domestic assault with a prior charge.
A status hearing was set for April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.