West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) has identified two hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release Sunday morning.
”While it is still early in the investigation, WCDHD will continue to aggressively work to determine the COVID-19 exposure source,” the release said. This brings the total to five confirmed positive cases in Lincoln County.
The first case is a male in his 90s who is currently hospitalized.
The second individual is a female in her 80s who is currently hospitalized.
“All of us have a role to play in this response. It’s critical that we continue to work together and focus on social distancing, self-isolation when ill and quarantining with high risk exposure to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD.
Public health officials would like to remind everyone that if you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please immediately self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local health department, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.