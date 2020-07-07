Two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lincoln County on Monday during the West Central District Health Department’s update. This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 60 in Lincoln County.
The Lincoln County cases are a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 20s.
The WCDHD also announced an additional case in Hooker County, a woman in her 50s.
Across Nebraska, there have been 19,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Of those cases, 14,641 have recovered and 284 have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.