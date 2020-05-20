Two North Platte women were sentenced to federal prison over the past week for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute stemming from separate cases.
Misty Mecham, 31, received a 60-month sentence on Monday for possession of 50 grams or more of the drug.
There is no parole in the federal system and U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp also sentenced her to four years of supervised release after her prison term.
According to court records, Mecham was found with a glass pipe in her pants pocket with methamphetamine residue in it during a traffic stop by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on May 28, 2019.
A subsequent search of her vehicle found a small plastic bag on the passenger side that contained what appeared to be methamphetamine. Eight one-ounce plastic bags of the drug were also found in a backpack inside the vehicle.
That same bag also contained a Heritage Rough Rider .22 revolver with ammunition.
The total weight of the methamphetamine found on Mecham and her vehicle was 267.4 grams.
In a separate case, Victoria Arriola, 32, received a 60 month sentence in prison May 14 for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Arriola was sentenced to four years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr.
According to court records, Arriola was driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop by the North Platte Police Department on Jan. 3, 2019, She also had an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County.
In a subsequent search of her vehicle, officers found 95 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.
A single-shot shotgun was located in the trunk and Arriola admitted to the officers that the methamphetamine was hers.
