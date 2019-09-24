Two vehicles collide near North Lake Road

A two-vehicle collision occurred south of North Platte on U.S. Highway 83 about 4 p.m. Tuesday near North Lake Road. No one was injured in the wreck, according to authorities, and air bags deployed on one of the vehicles. Nebraska State Patrol Troop D Sgt. Shanon Koubek said a white Ford utility van was turning left onto North Lake Road from Highway 83 when it collided with a Nissan Murano traveling south. Both drivers tried to evade the crash, Koubek said, and the vehicles clipped each other causing damage to the right sides of both vehicles. All three individuals involved were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported.
