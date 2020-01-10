One of the 2020 Legislature’s new bills would require city, village and county treasurers to take continuing education, an issue raised in former Lincoln County Treasurer Lorie Koertner’s removal last year.
Another new bill, offered by state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, would broaden the scope of Nebraska’s laws on tobacco and vaping to generally match what the North Platte City Council approved Tuesday.
The treasurer’s measure, Legislative Bill 781, was introduced Wednesday by Gering Sen. John Stinner at the request of State Auditor Charlie Janssen.
If passed, LB 781 would mandate that city, village and county treasurers annually complete a continuing education course approved by the State Auditor’s Office.
Treasurers would have to submit proof they completed the course to Janssen’s office, which would be required to report failures to complete it to the state Attorney General’s Office, the local county attorney and the municipality or county.
Koertner, also a former Webster County treasurer, was elected Lincoln County treasurer in November 2018. County commissioners removed her last May amid complaints of chronic shortfalls in forwarded property tax payments to local governments.
A subsequent state auditor’s “attestation” requested by the County Board found $6.14 million in undeposited checks and backlogs in other routine treasurer’s business.
Commissioners, invoking a little-used 1879 state law, confirmed Koertner’s dismissal after an all-day hearing July 15. Treasurer’s employee Shelli Franzen succeeded her.
During the hearing, Koertner said she had never taken advantage of classes for new treasurers offered by the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
Russ Karpisek, legislative liaison for the state auditor’s office, declined to connect its request to introduce LB 781 specifically to Lincoln County’s experience.
But “there’s numerous situations we’ve had” across the state that continuing education for treasurers might have helped to prevent, said Karpisek, a former state senator from Wilber.
He said Janssen’s office is working with NACO and the League of Nebraska Municipalities to offer the treasurer’s education classes that LB 781 envisions.
Such classes could be offered as live webinars for the sake of treasurers in Nebraska’s smaller towns and counties, Karpisek said. “We don’t want to make it a huge hurdle for them.”
Thursday’s batch of new bills included Hughes’ LB 862, which would forbid both the use and possession of tobacco products, e-cigarettes or vaping products by people younger than 19.
Coupled with a separate law forbidding Nebraskans to sell or provide such products to minors, LB 862 would essentially catch up to the ordinance North Platte’s council unanimously enacted this week.
Hughes said the Nebraska Council of School Administrators asked him to sponsor the bill to give schools “the ability to get law enforcement involved should students be caught with vaping devices.”
A similar concern led the North Platte Police Department to propose the city’s newly adopted ordinance.
A pair of laws passed by the 2019 Legislature added vaping to state tobacco laws — and set the legal age for both at 19 — but failed to forbid their possession by minors as well as their purchase and use.
A federal budget bill signed into law Dec. 20, before final passage of the North Platte ordinance, set a 21-year-old minimum age nationally to buy tobacco and vaping products.
City Council members Tuesday briefly discussed setting a 21-year-old minimum age, but they left it at 19 when outgoing City Attorney Doug Stack said they couldn’t set it at 21 unless the Legislature does.
While a higher age “might not be necessary” to address schools’ concerns, Hughes said, he agrees that it’s better to standardize the scope and minimum age of tobacco and vaping laws nationwide.
Given “the patchwork that we’re trying to avoid” with differing city and state regulations, “we need to have some authority,” he said.
