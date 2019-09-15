Fall brings out the desire for warm, spicy food as the weather turns cooler.
On Sept. 26, the United Way Chili Cook-Off hosted by First National Bank will be celebrating 25 years of raising funds for the Mid-Plains United Way. This year, the event will take place in the First National Bank parking lot at 201 N. Dewey St.
First National Bank Regional President Greg Wilke has been involved with the event for all of its existence and looks forward to another year of community involvement.
“The original intent of the cook-off was for us to do something fun and engaging for the employees to get involved in the campaign for the United Way,” Wilke said. “The first few years it was internal teams that were competing for some awards that we had here.”
Wilke said the bank began adding groups from outside the company.
“We started out with law enforcement and the North Platte Fire Department and then just spread out from there,” Wilke said. “Now it’s been 25 years and it’s a communitywide kickoff for the United Way, and it’s important to focus on the start of that campaign to help them reach their goal.”
Over the years, Wilke said, there’s been some pretty good rivalry between the police department and the fire department.
“It is always fun to see those groups come out and public servants being public servants,” Wilke said. “We’ve had some very clever costumes over the years.”
North Platte Catholic Schools have had a team for many years, and Wilke said the Walmart Distribution Center does its own cook-off and brings the proceeds and participates in the First National cook-off as well.
“So it’s been a great cross section of participants,” Wilke said. “I think that’s what’s really gratifying to see. It started as an internal thing for us and it’s been really neat to see the different groups support it.”
United Way Executive Director Alisha Forbes is in her first full campaign. She came on as director late last year so she didn’t have much time to spearhead that campaign.
“When I came on, very little was raised,” Forbes said. “We didn’t reach our goal last year, but we still raised about $215,000, plus we did about another $8,000 for flood relief.”
Forbes said United Way was still able to fund its partner agencies.
“I’m looking forward to a full campaign this year and I’m planning to blow it out of the water,” Forbes said. “Our goal this year is $232,000. The Mid-Plains United Way board of directors wanted to make it feasible, make it a jump from last year, but make it a goal that’s going to be possible to reach.”
There is a new campaign theme for this year: “With a helping hand, we’re unstoppable.” The campaign logo shows a T. rex with a grabber.
“This really signifies what we do,” Forbes said. “T. rex, with their little short arms, really can’t necessarily reach what they need. So we, as United Way, we’re like the grabber helping bridge that gap and helping connect them to partner resources so they can get the help that they need, become successful and have hope for a better future.”
This year United Way is funding 15 nonprofit agencies that cover 16 counties.
“There are a lot of people who are relying on the services and these organizations are really relying on our funding,” Forbes said. “It’s been a tough year for all of the nonprofits, especially with some of the changes in tax law and that sort of thing.”
Forbes wants to help people understand the impact they can make by participating in the fundraising campaign.
The chili cook-off will offer more than just good food with games and the Flatrock Irregulars performing their traditional Irish music.
“We’re going to do a lot of fun stuff,” Forbes said. “We’re going to have toilet-seat races. We’re bringing back a lot of stuff from the past for the 25th anniversary.”
She said the games will probably be cornhole, ring toss and other activities. Forbes said there will also be a surprise activity that will be announced closer to the event.
Those who want to sign up for the cook-off can call Jennifer Swain at First National Bank at 308-532-1000 or the United Way office at 308-532-8870. There is room for 30 teams.
