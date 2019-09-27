What constitutes a good chili?
That question can generate more than a few responses and even spark a debate.
Rod Ury feels it comes down to a few things: the thickness, the right amount of beans and the right amount of meat.
Then there is the temperature factor — in terms of both the spiciness and the weather.
“On a day when it is 20 degrees, then I want it hot,” the rural North Platte resident said. “Today’s not bad, but on a cold day, (chili) is awesome. That’s what I’m looking for in a good chili. It doesn’t matter if it is wild game, or it’s steak or hamburger. Just something with a good consistency.”
Ury and his wife, Kim, were on hand Thursday to sample some of the 18 different takes on the dish during First National Bank’s annual chili cook-off in downtown North Platte, which was also the start to the United Way fundraising campaign.
Teams from local businesses competed against one another with chilis featuring beef to chicken to turkey and burnt ends. The public voted for their favorites by paper ballot. To top off the chili, there were options ranging from cheese and sour cream to tortilla chips and Fritos, cinnamon rolls or jalapeño cornbread.
The latter was the offering at the Leadership Lincoln County booth. That team designated themselves as “The Fun Group” and wore matching chili pepper hats to signify the spicier concoction they offered to the public.
Hector Ortiz began his chili preparation at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. It featured beef from his cattle ranch and dried guajillo peppers to give it a kick.
He said spice is the key.
“I don’t want to make it to where it starts to burn or hurts you, but just warm enough where it might take you back to it. That’s my goal with a bowl of chili,” said Ortiz, who also is an office manager at the Walmart Distribution Center. “For me, it is cooking it low and slow for at least 20 hours. It wakens the chili oils, so it’s really tricky not to get it too spicy. You have to taste test it as you go. It’s talking to you, so you have to listen to the chili.”
Just a few spots down from Ortiz and his team was the Rowdy Rott BBQ booth, with burnt-end chili that Chris and Lori Rossman made.
Lori said the key is to start with a good meat and seasoning.
“That’s the foundation,” Lori said. “You need to have a good quality base.”
As for other ingredients, she said it can come down to taste and a preference. There is one thing you will never find in her chili, however.
“Noodles? Not in my book,” Lori said. “Isn’t that just an Ohio thing?”
John Guzallis of North Platte isn’t a fan of pasta in a chili, either. For him, a good chili is loaded with ground beef, contains three kinds of beans (chili, black and kidney) and has some spice.
Some people add cheese and sour cream or chips to bolster the chili, but he was thinking of a different side item.
“With a beer? Yeah, then it’s great,” he said with a laugh.
