UNK will suspend in-person classes after spring break due to coronavirus concerns
Telegraph staff reports
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is suspending face-to-face classes beginning March 30 due to immediate concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chancellor Doug Kristensen announced Thursday.
UNK joins the University of Nebraska’s campuses in Lincoln and Omaha in changing schedules because of the virus. UNL announced that it is canceling classes from March 16-20, the week before spring break, and all spring semester classes will be taught remotely. UNO will go into “remote teaching and learning mode” as of next week, according to a press release. The University of Nebraska Medical Center will move to remote teaching for preclinical courses the week following the spring breaks, which vary by program.
Courses at UNK are moving to virtual, online or alternative instruction beginning the first day of classes after spring break. Remote instruction will continue through the end of the spring semester, May 8. Classes will be held on campus next week (March 16-20) as scheduled.
UNK will evaluate the decision on an ongoing basis, monitor the situation and make proper adjustments and modifications to teaching moving forward. All faculty, staff and UNK employees should continue reporting to work unless they are unable.
“The health and well-being of our community is our primary concern, and each decision we make will take that and our students’ needs into account,” Kristensen said. “It’s important that we limit risk and mitigate the spread of this virus.”
UNK is not closing campus buildings. Dining services, health and counseling, academic advising and other student support services will continue. The LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center remains open.
Students will be allowed to stay home or remain living in residence halls, off-campus housing or other locations.
There are no known cases of the novel coronavirus at UNK, in Kearney or within Buffalo County.
Earlier this week Charlie Bicak, senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, asked all faculty to develop plans to allow completion of spring semester courses using alternative delivery methods.
“We recognize there will be challenges with certain modes of learning,” Bicak said. “We trust that faculty will select the strategies and tools that work best to accommodate student learning and their teaching styles.”
Those who need assistance with information technology services should contact the IT Services Help Desk at 308.865.8363.
Students, faculty and staff should contact UNK Student Health and Counseling at 308.865.8218 or unkhealth@unk.edu if they have concerning symptoms or questions about their health.
Ongoing information and updates will be shared at a specific UNK webpage: unk.edu/coronavirus.
