About two dozen people showed up Thursday morning to see off the Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” Engine No. 4014 as it made a belated departure from its North Platte lodgings near the North Poplar Street overpass. This week’s massive thunderstorm and flooding in central Nebraska led U.P. officials to hold Big Boy in North Platte until tracks to the east could be cleared. The recently restored 1940s locomotive, on its way to this weekend’s Railroad Days in Omaha, was expected to stop at 11:45 a.m. for 45 minutes at Lexington’s pedestrian overpass at Pacific Avenue and Lincoln Street. Big Boy will stay overnight in Grand Island before continuing to Omaha Friday.