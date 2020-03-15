7:40 p.m. update:
North Platte Catholic Schools also has decided to close this week. This includes all scheduled school and non-school events, practices and competitions, according to an updated press release.
---------------------
Original story
North Platte Public Schools will be closed for the next week, according to a press release.
"Our primary concern at this time is preventative and precautionary measures," said the press release.
They plan to reopen on March 23.
Neither the staff nor the community will be able to access any academic building.
Due to the week of schools being closed, the 2019-20 school year will extend to May 27 for NPPS students.
North Platte Catholic Schools also sent out a press release saying that school will be in session for them this week.
