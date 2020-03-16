This list will be updated as information becomes available.
The following events have been canceled, either due to the coronavirus concerns or weather:
Monday
North Platte
» North Platte High School Speech meet
Stapleton
» ESU 16 Junior High Quiz Bowl meet
Wednesday
North Platte
» The North Platte Chamber’s “Big Idea North Platte” competition finale at Wild Bill’s will be rescheduled later.
» Mid-Plains Community College will not be hosting its Inter-High Day on March 18.
March 21
North Platte
» St. Paddy's Beatdown VIII; rescheduled for June 6
March 22
Arnold
» St. Agnes Annual Spring Dinner
North Platte
» Heartland Singers concert
March 25
North Platte
» Mid-Plains Community College will not be hosting the Expanding Your Horizons conference on March 25.
March 27
Kearney
» Buffalo Extension Office "Risk & Reward Workshop"
March 28
North Platte
» Miss Rodeo Nebraska clinic has been canceled
March 31
North Platte
» The candidates forum for mayoral and county board at North Platte High School has been canceled. The event had been organized by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development with local media partners.
April 1
North Platte
» Canteen Celebration, Golden Spike Tower
April 8
North Platte
» Town Hall Lecture Series - Susan Eisenhower
April 25
Grand Island
» Nebraska volleyball spring match
May 2
North Platte
» Guardians of the Children Community Appreciation & Child Abuse Awareness Event
May 3
North Platte
» Community Day, Golden Spike Tower
Ongoing
North Platte
» Civil Air Patrol - Lee Bird Composite Squadron meetings this week and next
» St. Patrick Catholic Church is asking parishioners 60 and older to not attend Mass
» Judy Steele’s “What’s It Worth” antique classes will be canceled until further notice.
» North Platte Public Library has canceled all programming and meeting room usage until further notice including AARP Foundation Tax Preparation, Tuesday Story Time, Easter Button Workshops, Wednesday Wee Read, NP Genealogy Society meetings, Teens Explore, Reading Pawtners
» North Platte Senior Center closed to general public
» RDAP groups and classes through March 30
Lexington
» School will be closed until further notice.
State
» University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension offices will suspend in-person programming and training until May 9.
» Statewide
» FFA, FCCLA, FBLA, SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference/Conventions
» NSAA State Speech Contest
