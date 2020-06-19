Families of this year’s North Platte High School and St. Patrick’s graduates can pick up an updated “We Are the Class of 2020” keepsake magazine at the Telegraph office. Some students’ photos were omitted from the original publication.
The Telegraph office is at 621 N. Chestnut St.
