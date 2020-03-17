Updates from the public health command center: What you need to know

North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston begins explaining the still-voluntary guidelines to guard against “community spread” of COVID-19 at a Tuesday morning press conference in the City Hall council chamber. Other participants behind Livingston were (from left) Tina Smith, North Platte Public Schools director of communications; Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department; Megan McGown, Great Plains Health marketing manager; and City Administrator Jim Hawks. City Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf listens at far right.