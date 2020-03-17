Updates from the public health command center: What you need to know

North Platte apparently remained free of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday morning, but local leaders redoubled their pleas for residents to heed medical advice and official guidelines to keep it that way.
Federal and state recommendations against public gatherings of more than 10 people should be heeded but won’t yet be ordered locally, Mayor Dwight Livingston said at a press conference.
City services
Except for North Platte Public Library restrictions announced Monday, city services will continue as normal for now with precautions for employees’ and customers’ health and safety, he said.
City Hall remains open, the mayor said, but people with city business should do it by phone or use the City Hall/Municipal Light & Water drive-up window behind the building.
Tuesday evening’s regular City Council meeting also will be held as planned, Livingston added. A 5 p.m. work session on employee insurance matters will precede the 5:30 p.m. voting session.
“There are functions we have that unfortunately have more than 10 people,” Livingston said. “We have a council meeting tonight that we just can’t ignore, and there are 12 people just at the table.”
But the mayor added that the library and the North Platte Recreation Center will be monitored and shut down if conditions warrant. All Rec Center events involving more than 10 people have been canceled.
Health department report
The city still has no confirmed COVID-19 cases, but national guidelines on who should be screened or isolated have been broadened, said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department.
Roughly 27 people in North Platte had been tested for COVID-19, all at the direction of health providers, she said.
Test results were not yet back from about seven people tested Monday and early Tuesday. Vanderheiden said the other 20, all tested through the end of Sunday, were negative for COVID-19.
She declined to specifically address whether that initial group of 20 included an unidentified Applebee’s employee reportedly exposed somewhere to the novel coronavirus.
Applebee’s corporate parent cited that apparent exposure Saturday in announcing the temporary closure of its North Platte restaurant for deep cleaning.
COVID-19 diagnosis and testing
People who have at least one of the principal COVID-19 symptoms — a fever, a sore throat or a cough — need to call their health care provider or the Great Plains Health emergency room to be screened by phone, she said.
“We do need to assume that if you have those symptoms, you have COVID-19,” Vanderheiden said. “If you have those symptoms, isolate” and don’t go out again until they abate.
Health providers are the only ones who can order tests for the novel coronavirus, she said. If they do, they’ll first test for influenza or other similar respiratory ailments.
If those turn out negative, priority in testing for COVID-19 will be given to pregnant women, health providers and people with compromised immune systems, she said.
If health providers determine someone needs to be tested, Vanderheiden said, GPH has set up a drive-through service near the west side of the pavilion off West Leota Street.
The necessary swabs to send to state labs in Omaha will be taken there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. But no one should show up without a health provider’s order, Vanderheiden said.
It’s taking only 24 to 48 hours for state labs to return test results, she said, though turnarounds likely will lengthen as cases grow statewide.
Though there has been a national shortage of COVID-19 test kits, “I don’t know there’s anybody we’ve turned away who met the (testing) criteria,” she said.
Great Plains Health
GPH marketing manager Megan McGown said the 116-bed hospital has about 70 beds currently occupied for various reasons, none of them involving COVID-19.
Entrance to the hospital is currently allowed only through the main and ER entrances, she said. Only immediate family is allowed to visit patients, and they soon likely will be screened first.
GPH patients for outpatient services should come alone, but if they need someone to help them, that person must be symptom-free, McGown said.
School district to supply meals for kids
Though North Platte Public Schools will remain closed in at least the short term, spokeswoman Tina Smith said the district will start supplying free breakfast and lunches Wednesday for any children 18 and younger.
Bagged breakfasts and lunches will be available on a drive-up basis from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Madison Middle School, 1400 N. Madison Ave.
Smith said food will be brought out to parents, who are asked not to park or get out of their vehicles. The number of children in the vehicle will determine the number of meals each vehicle gets.
The district’s “backpack program,” which provides “food-insecure” students with weekend food, will hand out backpacks Thursday and Friday at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. Times will be announced later.
Shopping advice
Livingston said North Platte residents should make sure they have necessities at home for 14 days — the length of a “self-quarantine” period — but otherwise buy only what they need as they run out so shelves don’t empty.
“We want people to understand this is serious,” he said. “But don’t stock up for the next three or four months.”
The mayor also urged people to continue shopping at local small businesses — while following hygienic advice and “social distancing” as much as possible — so those businesses and their employees can keep going themselves.
“We’re going to do everything we can do to help them,” Livingston said. “If you’ve got things you need, don’t be afraid to go out and shop.”
