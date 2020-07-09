A bike share program is being expanded to Valentine, making bicycling the state’s iconic Cowboy Trail easier and more convenient for travelers.
The nonprofit Heartland Bike Share this week is installing a bike share station next to the Cowboy Trail, which is one of the longest rails-to-trails conversions in the nation. The stretch outside Valentine is home to a long, eye-popping, hiking-biking bridge across the Niobrara River.
The station is being installed Thursday, and bike rentals begin Friday. Rentals will be available 24 hours a day on a seasonal basis and can be used to ride around Valentine or on out-and-back rides on the Cowboy Trail.
Heartland Bike Share has been working with Nebraska Game and Parks and the City of Valentine to provide bike rentals next to the Cowboy Trail.
Heartland Bike Share also operates Heartland B-cycle in the Omaha metro and BikeLNK in Lincoln.
