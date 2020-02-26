Valentine native shows off bladesmithing skills on History Channel

Peyton Ramm’s interest in knives dates back to his childhood days. It wasn’t so much about practical uses of the weapon as it was the different designs that stood out to him.
“I’ve always had a fascination with knives ever since I was little,” the 32-year-old Valentine resident and journeyman smith said. “I never really knew that I wanted to make them. I just knew that I really liked looking at pictures of knives and holding them.”
Ramm, a contestant on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” episode that aired Jan. 15, has crafted custom-made knives and other blades for eight years through his company, Ramm Bladesmithing LLC. He started shortly after his graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Bladesmithing — the act of forging steel into knives through the use of fire — is a trade that he first learned from two fellow Valentine residents — first Garry Galloway and later, Tom Harms.
That introduction to the art led to Ramm’s participation in a two-week program at an American Bladesmithing Society School in Washington, Arkansas.
He later continued his training with Master Smith J.R. Cook in Nashville, Arkansas, in an advanced program for which only three candidates are selected each year.
Because he lives in a cattle ranching community, among the first blades Ramm made were castrating knives. He progressed from there to his appearance in January on “Forged in Fire.”
The show pits four bladesmiths in a three-round competition to forge bladed weapons. Ramm won the head-to-head showdown in the final round in which both competitors were asked to reproduce Joyeuse, the sword used by Charlemagne, the medieval emperor who ruled most of Western Europe. The legendary sword’s blade measured over 32 inches.
Both Ramm and the other finalist, Mitch Cargile, did the reproduction build in their home shops. Ramm had built a special forge, designed for swords, for the show.
“The hardest thing about making the sword was the size,” Ramm said. “I couldn’t temper the blade exactly how I wanted because my oven wasn’t long enough. I ended up tempering it with a (Bernzomatic) torch.”
Producers contacted Ramm three times about being on the show. The first few times he wasn’t interested, but he had a different mindset when he was asked again last spring.
“I just thought that if I didn’t do it now I would end up regretting it later,” Ramm said.
Ramm spent weeks preparing for the show and taught himself techniques previous contestants had been asked to do.
One of the trends he noticed was that the judges often requested a demonstration of canister Damascus — a composite steel made by placing solid and powdered steels into a metal can and fusing it together through forge welding.
“I wasn’t going to fail (on the show) because I didn’t know how to do something. That wasn’t an option for me,” Ramm said. “That was my goal going in. I didn’t care if I lost. I just wanted to make sure I didn’t fail on a heat treat or something that I shouldn’t have.”
Despite his preparation, Ramm said, he was “nervous out of his mind” as he traveled to Connecticut for the show. Those nerves, however, dispersed once the competition began.
“The stress went right away,” Ramm said. “You are there just there doing your thing — what you have learned or taught yourself to do.”
Ramm didn’t get to keep the sword he made for the show but used the $10,000 winnings toward repaying a loan for a new power hammer with a surface grinder attachment.
Ramm’s shop is at his family’s cattle ranch just south of Valentine. The equipment includes a pair of forges. The main one has a mainline that runs outside the shop and is connected to a thousand-gallon propane tank.
The shop is where does his Damascus and welding work on, as the forge can heat up to 2,200 to 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It could probably get up to 2,700 (degrees) if you let it get hot for a long time,” Ramm said.
Ramm said he would like to go back and throw his first few hundred knives into the trash if he could.
“I used to light the forge and just do whatever my hammer thought,” Ramm said. “After a while you start to learn that it’s a lot nicer to draw out a knife design and then try to forge that exact knife shape.
“When I started, I feel I was basically just playing around and smacking and grinding the metal,” Ramm said. “I bought books and just starting engrossing myself into bladesmithing and the art of it.”
Ramm, who also has attended an engraving school in Emporia, Kansas, said crafting a knife takes between a week to a month and a half depending on the blade size and the specifications or detail of the piece.
“I don’t really like to do big orders or a surplus of the same (knives),” Ramm said. “I like to do something different almost every time. I like keeping things interesting.
“The good thing about keeping bladesmithing as a side hobby as that I don’t have to rely on it for an income. I don’t have to take a knife order or do a project if I don’t really want to. The drive is to make my knives as pretty as possible and still be a functional tool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.