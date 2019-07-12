Old Mill Bulk Foods, a Valentine business that closed after a June 2018 fire, will reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
The business — which is part store, part restaurant, selling bulk foods and sandwiches — has a new home in the old Jewell Theater building at 704 East C St.
David Miller, who is part owner with his dad, said it was a ton of exhausting work.
“It went from being a theater to a store and restaurant in three months,” Miller said.
Miller said he is excited for the opening, and it will be good to be open and making sandwiches again.
The new space will allow the business to add a brick pizza oven, which Miller said will be installed in mid- to late August as they want to give time for the business to get back up and running. The 650-degree oven will cook custom pizza in about four minutes.
Miller said he thinks being able to see the dough and pizza being made will bring in more people.
He said that the Valentine community has been very supportive of the business coming back since the fire, and that he received all sorts of motivation during the reopening process.