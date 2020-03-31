Health officials reported Monday afternoon that a man in his 90s is the first coronavirus-related death in Lincoln County.
Shannon Vanderheiden, the executive director of the West Central District Health Department, confirmed the news during a media conference at the McKinley Education Center.
The man, who Vanderheiden said had serious underlying health conditions, had tested positive for COVID-19 along with a woman in her 80s. The woman remains hospitalized, and Vanderheiden said the investigation into the source of the infection is ongoing.
“At this point in time, we have reason to believe that there is potential that they are connected to a case that was already here,” Vanderheiden said. “Right now we don’t have enough information to say that it is community spread.”
The two were hospitalized at Great Plains Health, officials said at a press conference Sunday.
There have been five confirmed cases in Lincoln County and 153 cases across the state through Monday. Three people have died in Nebraska.
Both Mel McNea, chief executive officer of GPH, and Dr. Jim Smith, the medical director of the emergency department of Great Plains Health, said during Sunday’s press conference that they believe the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the area will increase over the next few weeks.
Smith said he sees more foot and vehicle traffic around town, and that has him concerned.
“I think we really did a good job when the first cases came into town and then we had this little of a lull where we didn’t have much in terms of exposures,” Smith said. “I think over the next several days, in my opinion, we are going to have multiple admissions to the hospital with COVID.”
Smith said that in discussions with Dr. Eduardo Freitas, the infectious disease specialist at Great Plains Health, it is thought that the coronavirus outbreak should peak by the start of May.
“We certainly will be into May before we tail off with this, and it is all about flattening that curve,” Smith said.
He reinforced the statement that if people don’t need to be out, they should stay at home and remain safe.
Fiona Libsack, the chief development officer at Great Plains Health, said during the Monday conference that the number of coronavirus tests being conducted daily at Great Plains Health has averaged in the low 20s.
On Sunday, McNea said GPH is working with the Mayo Clinic on lab tests to have results back in as soon as three days at the longest.
“That is fairly new and we’ll see where that goes, but we are working diligently to get that rapid test done,” McNea said.
Libsack also said Great Plains Health has canceled elective surgeries — those that can wait at least 90 days without impacting the health of the patient — until May 1, at which time the issue will be reexamined.
She said the hospital is limiting visitors to protect the health of the workers and patients. Libsack said in cases involving patients in the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatrics, a parent who is not symptomatic is allowed to visit. However, that individual must remain in the room throughout the length of their visit in the hospital and not come and go from the facility.
One support person will be allowed in the labor and surgery units as well. The support person in the labor unit can remain through the birth and a short visit with the mother and child.
“These are strict measures that we are putting in for very good reasons,” Libsack said. “We just ask that the public be patient with us.”
Libsack added that the Great Plains Sleep Lab is now closed to the public as is Great Plains Home Health Equipment for the short term.
Other city news discussed in Monday’s media conference:
» Stuart Simpson, the executive director of finance for North Platte Public Schools, said more than 4,000 students in the district will take part in online education programs from home to complete the school year.
He added that more than 5,000 meals have been served to families in the district over the past week, and nearly 900 meals were served on Monday alone.
“That has grown 100 from last Friday, so we’re making other plans to start ramping up our other production kitchens to try and handle this need for our families around the community,” Simpson said. “We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to have a breakfast, a lunch, and at some point in time, we are going to be rolling out a dinner plan.”
» Ryan Purdy, president of Mid-Plains Community College, said access has been restricted to the campus facilities with doors locked. Visitors seeking access to the buildings will have to contact university personnel through a phone system.
