Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY A QUARTER TO A HALF A MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&