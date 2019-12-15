Second-round debate on limiting vaping by minors and action to widen North Lakeview Boulevard for an upcoming development will highlight Tuesday night’s final North Platte City Council meeting of 2019.
Council members also will elect a new president for 2020 during the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St. Councilman Jim Nisley currently holds the post.
The vaping measure and a proposed street improvement district to widen Lakeview from West A to Front streets are among five ordinances on the agenda at various stages of approval.
Like bills in the Nebraska Legislature, city ordinances typically must win three rounds of voting to be adopted. Unlike the Unicameral, council members can adopt a ordinance after one or two rounds if they first vote to waive the three-reading rule.
They gave 7-0 first-round approval Dec. 3 to adding “alternative nicotine products” and “electronic nicotine delivery systems” to the city’s existing tobacco regulations.
The ordinance would raise the minimum age for buying, using or possessing tobacco products from 18 to 19, while setting the same minimum age for e-cigarettes and vaping products.
People younger than 19 could possess all three types of products in the home under “direct supervision” of a parent or guardian, as they can now with tobacco products.
Individuals, stores and businesses selling tobacco products likewise would see e-cigarettes and vaping products added to their sales regulations, with the same minimum purchasing age raised from 18 to 19.
The vaping ordinance also would require sellers to complete a Police Department-approved training course covering all three categories, as they now must do with tobacco products.
The city’s proposal to widen Lakeview has been listed since February under the short-term part of its one- and six-year road plan. That document estimated the project cost at $1.21 million.
Its appearance on Tuesday’s agenda follows the council’s Nov. 19 approval of a rezoning ordinance pointing toward apartment and “neighborhood commercial” construction on 20.3 acres along West A and Lakeview.
Council members have yet to consider a formal redevelopment plan for that project, the first of two expected stages in developing a long-vacant 62-acre tract on West A’s north side.
City officials have said construction of sidewalks for pedestrian traffic would be part of the street project. Many schoolchildren use Lakeview to reach Eisenhower Elementary School near the West A intersection.
Regarding the other ordinances on Tuesday’s agenda, council members will:
» Take a final vote on an ordinance updating the city’s cable television codes for the first time since 1991. They would apply both to Charter Communications Inc., which is negotiating a new franchise with the city, and Allo Communications LLC, which has its own franchise.
» Hold first-round debate on updating the city’s fire code to match the 2018 edition of the International Fire Code. Council members Dec. 3 gave final approval to an ordinance that similarly updated building codes to 2018 international standards.
» Consider whether to create a “water connection district” along East 16th Street between Taft and Bryan avenues. The request came from a property owner who recently lost water supplies and wants to regain access to safe water, a council memorandum says.
The council’s first 2020 meeting will be Jan. 7.
