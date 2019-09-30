Vehicle crashes, rolls over on Interstate 80

Members of the North Platte Fire Department respond to a Mercedes minivan that crashed on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon just outside North Platte. Witnesses said the westbound vehicle veered across the median, rolled and landed on its roof alongside the eastbound entrance ramp just off U.S. Highway 83. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to the hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately known. City animal control officers were also eventually called to the scene, as there were two dogs in the minivan and one got loose and was running along the medians and drainage ditch.
