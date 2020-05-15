An SUV that was reported stolen at the beginning of April was recovered in the waters of Fire Lake Friday morning.
The empty 2012 GMC Acadia was spotted by Nebraska Public Power District staff members who were on helicopter patrol.
The incident was reported at 9:31 a.m. and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded along with members of the North Platte Fire and Rescue Department and Lincoln County Dive Rescue team.
Sgt. Casey Nelms of the Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the vehicle had left the SUV at Fire Lake on April 3 and returned the next day to find it gone.
Nelms said the investigation of the theft continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.