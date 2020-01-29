Viaero Wireless will become the main sponsor of Nebraskaland Days concerts while also upgrading cellular and Wi-Fi reception at the Wild West Arena, the two organizations said Wednesday.
Their announcement comes a day after the North Platte Planning Commission advanced a Viaero proposal for building a 150-foot-tall cell tower near the northeast corner of the arena’s property.
If the City Council approves the tower Tuesday, Viaero should have it installed and the arena and outlying buildings wired for free public Wi-Fi — all free to Nebraskaland Days — by the June 17-27 celebration, said Executive Director David Fudge.
“We’re excited and proud to embark on this crucial partnership with Nebraskaland Days,” Viaero President Mike Felicissimo said in a press release.
“We’re happy to step in to deliver exciting new technical services to the (arena) and are looking forward to continuing our substantial investments in the community.”
Fudge said Viaero’s interest in improving the arena’s connectivity grew out of Nebraskaland Days’ search for a successor to U.S. Cellular in sponsoring the event’s Summer Jam concerts.
When he met with Viaero leaders in November at their Fort Morgan, Colorado, headquarters, “they said, ‘We’re really interested in this’ and asked, ‘Do you have public Wi-Fi at the arena?’” Fudge said.
“I had a hard time believing they wanted to do all that, but they’re going to. It really is a remarkable investment in our community.”
Potential obstacles to the tower were cleared Wednesday morning with the arrival of a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration letter saying the tower won’t need lighting and would lie outside the North Platte Regional Airport’s flight path.
The tower would be built near the intersection of North Buffalo Bill Avenue and Scout’s Rest Ranch Road, west of the museum and south of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s home and grounds.
Jim Griffin and Mike Jacobson, respectively representing the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the North Platte Airport Authority, asked the Planning Commission to condition its approval on those issues being resolved. The panel did so.
Fudge joined Griffin in opposing lighting on the cell tower, saying concert acts don’t want other lights interfering with their special effects.
Viaero site acquisition manager Chris Riha told Griffin his firm also could paint the tower in a tan color to be less disruptive to the vista around Scout’s Rest and the museum’s historical village.
The cell tower has to be 150 feet tall, Riha told the Planning Commission Tuesday, because North Platte’s downtown grain elevator otherwise would block connection with Viaero’s existing tower near East Philip Avenue.
“Basically, we had to get up and over the grain elevator to make sure we won’t get any interference,” Fudge said Wednesday.
He said he toured Viaero’s previous cellular and Wi-Fi improvements at the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Brush, Colorado. The firm also has naming sponsorship and has done similar upgrades at Kearney’s indoor Viaero Center arena.
When thousands of people are inside and near the Wild West Arena, “nobody can get connections. We don’t have the capacity to provide public Wi-Fi,” Fudge said. “But this project gives (Viaero) the capacity to deliver it. ...
“It’s probably one of the more significant customer-focused enhancements we’ve been able to do for quite some time.”
The renamed Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series will feature Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs on June 26, followed by veteran country singer Toby Keith on June 27.
