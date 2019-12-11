OMAHA — Two Virginia men were sentenced in U.S. Federal Court on Tuesday for illegally trafficking wildlife on numerous occasions in 2015 and 2016.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson sentenced both Gregg Davis, 39, of Ruckersville, Virginia; and Chadwick Graham, 44, of Charlottesville, Virginia, to one year probation for the misdemeanor.
Davis and Graham, who used the assistance of a guide from Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow on a number of the hunts, were also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and restitution in that amount as well.
Davis and Graham will not be permitted to hunt, trap, assist or be present with anyone engaged in those activities through the term of their probation.
The convictions come after a joint investigation by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission,
According to a media release from the United States Attorney Office in Omaha, Davis traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters in the winter of 2015 to conduct wildlife hunts.
During one of the hunts, Davis unlawfully shot a white-tailed deer prior to the legal shooting hours with a .308 caliber rifle and ultimately killed the animal with a suppressed .17 caliber rifle.
He then had the deer trophy parts transported out of state for taxidermy services and then ultimately to his Virginia residence.
The release said Davis paid Hidden Hills Outfitters at least $4,500 for the guided and outfitted hunts.
Investigators also determined that Graham traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters that same winter. During a hunt, he unlawfully shot a white-tailed deer without a valid permit while parked on a roadway, during closed season hours and with a prohibited suppressed .308 AR-style rifle. Graham had the trophy parts transported out of state for taxidermy purposes, as well, and reportedly paid Hidden Hills Outfitters at least $4,500 for the hunt.
From 2015 through at least 2016, the release said, Davis and Graham killed several additional white-tailed deer, mule deer and turkeys using similar unlawful methods and with the assistance of a Hidden Hills Outfitters guide.
