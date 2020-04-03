Dr. David Lindley of North Platte’s Complete Family Medicine has seen a trend that worries him lately.
“The big thing that’s happened as a result of people not wanting to go anywhere is people are frightened to get health care because they worry they’re more likely to get exposed to the virus,” Lindley said. “Most of us in the community, and most of the clinics, have found that we’re seeing very few patients each day, which is obviously concerning.”
Because of this concern and with the recent directed health measure with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Lindley and the staff at Complete Family Medicine have put measures in place to ensure safety.
Lindley explained that the practice has designated time to see “healthy” patients — those who don’t suspect they have the novel coronavirus disease but need to attend to other problems, such as injuries or chronic issues like asthma or diabetes. During the “healthy” period, staff just wear basic face masks. That goes from the morning into the early afternoon, with time for the office to get everything clean before 3 p.m.
Starting at 3, Lindley said, they see exclusively “sick” patients. During that time, the staff dons protective gear like goggles and N95 respirators. Sick patients don’t wait in the lobby, but instead sit outside in their car, calling the receptionist once they’ve arrived to check in over the phone. Then a nurse will come and escort the patient straight into a room at the clinic, where they will wait until the clinicians are ready for them.
“The sick patients are done by 5, and then we start (back the next day) at 8:30 a.m., between which the office is cleaned thoroughly with Lysol and things,” Lindley said. “I think probably the doctor’s office is safer than a lot of places — it’s certainly safer than going to Walmart.”
Lindley also noticed some frustration due to the lack of tests available currently.
However, since treatment for COVID-19 is mainly just working to relieve symptoms, Lindley stressed that having a test confirm the illness doesn’t change the way it’s managed.
“One of the problems at the moment is that we haven’t got enough testing; it’s frustrating for us and frustrating for (patients),” Lindley said. “People want a test, and I don’t blame them. But because it doesn’t change management (of the illness), we’re not testing a lot of people.”
He reminded people to self-isolate when they’re ill and to follow the measures set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people who are feeling ill stay home until:
» They’ve had no fever for at least three days without the use of medication to reduce fevers.
» Symptoms have improved.
» And at least seven days have passed since the symptoms first appeared.
He also had some advice for everyone.
For those on medications, he encouraged them to ensure they have a good supply of necessary medications, especially ones that may be hard to come by, like insulin for diabetics or inhalers for asthmatics.
A cyclist himself, Lindley also mentioned the importance of activity outdoors.
“I think it’s important that people go out for a cycle ride or for a walk. (I’ve seen) plenty of people around doing that, which is good,” Lindley said, adding that he’d gone for a bike ride just the night before. “You can do that and still keep social distancing.”
Lindley reiterated the importance of making sure people take care of themselves.
“We’re reassuring people, hey, come in, see us, take care of your concerns. If you do get sick and it’s mild, stay home, we don’t want to see you — nobody wants to see you,” Lindley said. “But if you start to worry that you’re getting more breathing problems, come see us before you wind up in the emergency room. We’ve got those blocks in the day when we will happily see you.”
