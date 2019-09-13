Volunteer celebrates 18 years in Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska's Foster Grandparent program

The Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska honored volunteer Dorothy Koubek this week for her work as a volunteer with the Foster Grandparent program.
Koubek has been involved with the program for 18 years serving North Platte
Public Schools.
“She started serving as a volunteer at Eisenhower School with Angie Ayres as her teacher,” Cathy Schumacher, Foster Grandparent manager, said in a press release. “Angie moved to McDonald Elementary in 2016 and ‘Dot’ moved with her.”
Koubek helps children in the first grade with reading skills, and Schumacher said she nurtures the children as they learn.
“She has a wonderful personality and has been called ‘Grandma’ by many children over the past years,” Schumacher said.
Koubek has served over 12,065 hours, serving four days a week during the school year and volunteering at the Summer Kids Academy.
“She never seems to tire of being around the children and watching them learn to read,” Schumacher said. “When I go to visit her, she is so proud of her ‘kids’ that are sitting around her table in her classroom.”
Some of the older students who have had her in the past speak to Koubek as they pass her in the hall, Schumacher said.
“Dot is such an important part of McDonald Elementary and always will be,” Schumacher said.
Foster Grandparents must be at least 55 years old and be income eligible. They work at least 15 hours for the program and must enjoy being with children. The program is sponsored by CAPWN and is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Services, which has a large Senior Corps population in Lincoln County.
If you are interested in being a Foster Grandparent, call Schumacher at 308-633-3348 or contact a local elementary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.