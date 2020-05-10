Nebraskans will wrap up their most unusual election in over a century Tuesday as the 2020 primary election is completed in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln County could see the rare combination of a light ballot and a record primary voter turnout, depending on the degree of follow-through from an unprecedented number of mail-in ballot requests.
Registered Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians will nominate candidates for president, U.S. Senate and the 3rd District U.S. House seat.
Lincoln County Republican voters will choose between two candidates apiece in County Board districts 1 and 4. No Democrats or Libertarians have filed for those partisan offices.
North Platte voters will narrow down their current active candidates for mayor from five to two. Voters in City Council Ward 4 and the North Platte school board’s Ward 2 will eliminate one candidate each from three-person fields.
The other three open council seats and two school board seats will not appear on North Platte voters’ ballots until the Nov. 3 general election.
Those who requested one of the county’s 9,278 mail-in primary ballots must complete them, sign their envelope and make sure they’re at County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office by the time live polls close.
Rossell said the county’s secure dropbox in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot, 302 N. Jeffers St., will be emptied for the last time at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In-person voting Tuesday will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT), with North Platte’s usual polling places concentrated in two locations due to the novel coronavirus.
In-person voters living in Precincts 13, 15, 16 and the rural Hall precinct will cast ballots at the Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.
All other city precincts will be located at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Rossell said social distancing will be in effect at polling places, with protective equipment mandatory for polling workers. Masks will be available for voters, she said.
In-person voting in the rest of Lincoln County will take place at the following regular precinct polling sites:
» Brady: Community Center, 121 N. Main St.
» Hershey: Senior Center, 326 Lincoln Ave.
» Hinman: Agricultural Building, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.
» Maxwell: Village Hall, 108 S. Pine St.
» Medicine: Wellfleet Village Hall.
» Osgood: Valley Christian Church, 2001 W. State Farm Road.
» Sellers: Lake Maloney Elementary School, 848 E. Correction Line Road.
» Sutherland: United Methodist Church, 631 Pine St.
» Wallace: American Legion Post 213, 217 S. Commercial Ave.
