Hershey native Amy Walton is participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to honor her mother, Mary Ann, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at 58 and lives in Sutherland in a long-term care facility.
“This new chapter in our lives has been very difficult for me as I miss seeing my mother every day,” Walton said in a press release. “Instead of wallowing in sadness, I am increasing my stand against Alzheimer’s and ramping up my involvement with the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Mom might not be the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease, but with your donation, you may be the first survivor, I may be the first survivor, or my daughter Maeli may be the first survivor.”
The 2019 walk is at Cody Park Sunday with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. After a ceremony at 1:30 p.m., the walk will start at 2 p.m.
Walk director Cassandra Larreau-Bailey said there are multiple ways to sign up for the fundraiser. Early signup can be done online at alz.org/walk. Individuals can also register at the walk. Registration is free, but donations are encouraged, Larreau-Bailey said. The event will include lunch, a family-friendly environment, and the basketball and volleyball teams from North Platte Community College, Larreau-Bailey said.
According to the press release from the Alzheimer’s Association, “Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”
Larreau-Bailey said she is excited for the event to see the community come together and support each other
“I appreciate all of the sponsors and the hard work they do for this event,” Larreau-Bailey said.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. In Nebraska, there are about 34,000 people with the disease and 83,000 caretakers, according to the press release.
