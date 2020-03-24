A 50-year-old Wallace man received an 18-month prison sentence Monday for his attempt to entice a minor through an electronic device last fall.
Jack L. Martin made his appearance in Lincoln County District Court through video conferencing, as did all but one of the other defendants on the morning and afternoon dockets, due to precautions related to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to court documents, Martin contacted a 9-year-old girl through Snapchat Sept. 4 and offered to financially compensate her if she appeared nude on a video.
He changed his plea from not guilty to no contest in January to the felony count of enticement by an electronic device.
Martin’s lawyer, Martin J. Troshynski, said that while Martin had an extensive criminal history, the previous cases had all centered on theft or bad checks and nothing of a violent or predatory nature.
District Judge Michael Piccolo took that under advisement but said the nature of the crime and the age of the victim were two strong factors in his sentencing.
Martin was credited for 232 days served and also was sentenced to 12 months of post-release supervision. Martin also must register as a sex offender.
Also Monday, a 29-year-old North Platte man received a two-year prison sentence for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Trey L. Tickle was found with several knives in his apartment on Dec. 16, including one with a 10-inch blade. He was not allowed to possess weapons because of his prior conviction on a domestic violence charge.
Tickle was credited with 113 days served and must serve nine months of post-release supervision.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Cody A. Williams, 31, pleaded no contest to amended charges of third-degree assault and a first offense of third-degree domestic assault for an incident on June 22.
He received 180 days in jail for both misdemeanor counts, and the sentences will run at the same time. He was credited with 61 days served.
» Rickey R. Russell, 53, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges involving four cases from January and February.
Russell is charged with possession of a controlled substance, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer and driving under suspension in an incident on Feb. 27. Officials say he led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in North Platte, including through two cornfields, before stopping near the Buffalo Bill Campground.
He also has eight charges from an incident Feb. 3, four of which are possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He also has felony counts of theft, $5,000 or more, and theft, $1,500-4,999, on that date, along with a burglary charge.
In addition, Russell has a felony count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest Feb. 2 and a burglary charge stemming from a case on Jan. 21.
A status hearing on all four cases was set for April 13.
» Alejandra N. Shirley, 22, pleaded not guilty to five charges over three cases in connection to incidents in February.
Shirley is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in a Feb. 24 incident near Lake Maloney.
According to court documents, law enforcement officers located Shirley and Aaron Kirts, 37, in a vehicle at the Kansas Point Campground. Kirts had an active warrant and he and Shirley were both under investigation in a robbery case.
Shirley, who was driving, attempted to flee from the pursuing deputies but lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.
Shirley faces robbery charges in two other cases involving incidents on Feb. 13 and 26.
A status hearing on all three cases was set for May. 11.
» Zachary R. O’Gwynn, 30. pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree domestic assault, stemming from an incident Dec. 27. Charges of making terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony were dismissed in the plea agreement.
O’Gwynn was previously convicted in a domestic assault case in 2017 and is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.
» Raymond W. Webster, 34, pleaded not guilty to a felony count in a pair of cases.
Webster was charged with possession of a short shotgun in a incident on Oct. 5. He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine from the same incident.
A status hearing on both cases was set for April 13.
