Wallace students spend 6 years collecting pennies to honor children who died in the Holocaust

A humanitarian project that first took shape six years ago for Wallace High School’s Class of 2020 was completed Wednesday morning.
Six of the school’s 11 seniors were on hand at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center to donate a check for $2,545.21. The funds were generated from the students’ collection of more than 254,000 pennies over the years, with each cent representing a child who was killed during the Holocaust.
After a history lesson in sixth grade, the students decided they wanted to make a difference by the time their high school years came to an end.
“I think it really grasped all of our attention and we wanted to learn more,” Wallace senior Hailey Brooks said. “We saw where a group of (Tennessee middle school students) were collecting paper clips (as a way to represent the Holocaust) and we thought, ‘Well, what if we did pennies?’ So we just started collecting.”
The school’s donation will be matched by Eagle Communications in North Platte to bring the amount to over $5,000. The students wanted the funds to go to an organization that provides services to and benefits children. Bridge of Hope serves 15 counties in west central Nebraska and is a key resource in youth abuse cases.
The students toured the Bridge of Hope on Wednesday just as they had as elementary students when they were deciding where they would donate the funds.
“We visited with some of the people that work at the Bridge of Hope and some of the children here,” Brooks said. “We decided that this would be a great place to give the money.”
The funds were gathered through donations from fellow classmates, parents and community members and area businesses over the years. The penny collection was kept in a school safe.
The donation was initially scheduled to be made in February, but that plan was postponed with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly Smith, who was the students’ elementary school history teacher, was on hand for the donation. She said the group’s interest in the Holocaust expanded at the time to the students’ reaching out and making contact with Holocaust survivor George Brady,
As children, Brady and his sister, Hana, were sent to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1939. Hana was deported to Auschwitz in 1944 and sent to the gas chambers shortly after her arrival. She is the subject of the 2002 book “Hana’s Suitcase.”
Brady, who died of congestive heart failure in January, ended up talking to the entire Wallace school over a Skype call.
“(The students) just sat there speechless,” Smith said. “It wasn’t me telling them; it wasn’t another teacher. It was firsthand knowledge.”
Three of the Wallace students — Haley Lundvall, Dylan Kuhlman and Sydney Pelster — took a trip to Washington, D.C., two years ago with Lincoln County 4-H.
The trip was a citizen focus project in which the group studied the legislative process. They also took trips to some of the important landmarks in the city, which included a stop at the Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“That was the place I was most excited (to visit) because of everything I had learned prior,” Lundvall said. “Being there is very emotional and you see firsthand everything that happened. No details are left out. It’s very eye-opening.”
