Walmart is launching a designated pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19, according to a press release. Each day 7 to 8 a.m. at pickup store locations, including the Walmart at 1401 S. Dewey St., will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is the latest step Walmart has taken in its COVID-19 response efforts to better support customers who are more vulnerable to the virus,” said the press release. Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
If customers choose the 7-8 a.m. slot to pick up their groceries on the Walmart site, a prompt will pop up that displays qualifications for being considered at risk and allows eligible to opt in. The press release said at-risk customers are free to use other slots throughout the day, as well. This currently does not appear to work on the Walmart app, only their website
