Ward 3 North Platte councilman Andrew Lee launches mayoral campaign

Saying that it is time to give North Platte a face-lift, Andrew Lee outlined his plans and goals for the city’s future as he announced his candidacy for mayor Tuesday night.
Lee, who is in his second term as a city councilman for Ward 3, highlighted his platform, which was centered on three topics — parks and recreation, economic development and housing — during a speech that lasted around eight minutes at the Prairie Arts Center.
“We need a new image — a new driving force, ” Lee said, “not just for the people here in North Platte but for the people (outside of the city). That way when they come here, we can show them our best side. I really want to refresh the image that people have of North Platte.”
Lee, the store manager for Viaero Wireless, is the second declared candidate for mayor and his announcement comes just over a month after Brandon Kelliher, the chief information officer at Great Plains Health, did the same.
Mayor Dwight Livingston has not yet announced whether he will seek a third term.
Lee, a 2006 North Platte High School graduate, was elected to the City Council in 2012, and at 25 at the time, became one of the youngest people to accomplish that feat in North Platte’s history. He beat incumbent Dan McGuire, who had been on the council for 32 years, and then ran unopposed in 2016.
He pointed to what the council has done in the seven years he has served which includes cleaning up and developing trailer parks in the city as well as lowering property taxes to the level they were in the mid-2000s.
“We are making some progress here in North Platte,” Lee said. “Sometimes it is not really exciting stuff, but it’s things that we need to get done.”
One issue the City Council has dealt with during his time, he said, is the Iron Eagle Golf Course.
“I talked about that during the budget season, and for me, the biggest thing is that we need to send it out for bids,” Lee said. “I want to get all the information and all the options we have available for the Iron Eagle Golf Course and that way we can make the best decision possible.”
In kicking off his campaign for mayor, he said he wants to engage with the community and begin rebuilding the Parks and Recreation program with a more modern look. Lee wants to encourage community involvement in that process.
“To continue to grow and recruit families and bring people back to North Platte is we need to provide things to do that are cheap or free,” Lee said. “One of the things the city can do is to work on our parks and recreation. I think if we look at updating our parks, one every year to 18 months ... something that will make our neighborhood parks friendly and involve everyone in our community.”
He also presented his wish to streamline development processes across the city and continue the redevelopment of downtown North Platte.
“I think downtown is really coming back to life,” Lee said. “I am excited to be part of that and want to continue to work on that. It’s where locals go for our entertainment, our food and our fun.”
He also touched on code modernization and enforcement for housing in the city and pushed for redevelopment of current plots of land and a home remodel program.
“Some of that will come down to that we need to look at redeveloping some of the lots we have available here in town,” Lee said. “We’ve been working on the mobile home side, but now we need to continue that process on houses that have been abandoned to be able to get those lots ready for redevelopment.
“If we can start to redevelop some of our older lots here in town and get some newer houses in those areas it will help the real estate values for the people around them and help get (North Platte) filled back up from the inside.”
