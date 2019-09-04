Washer, dryer donated to Jefferson Elementary

A new washer and dryer donated to Jefferson Elementary were welcomed by Principal Traci Costlow Tuesday in North Platte.
Jason and Lori Hansen, CEO and co-founders of Midwest Family Financial, presented the appliances along with other participants in the project. Kevin Mills, human resource director at North Platte Public School District, was on hand as well.
“We actually became aware of this last spring when we delivered the freezer to the North Platte High School food pantry,” Jason Hansen said. “Ron Hanson (NPPS superintendent) mentioned the need for a washer and dryer at Jefferson for various reasons, so we jumped on board, rallied the troops.”
Hansen said he wanted to give a “shout-out” to Tom Moore at Great Plains Realty, Koby Rickertsen, at Remax Farm, Home and Ranch, Bill Summers Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Nissan, Tracy Sundstrom at Pro Computing, Bobbi Campbell at State Farm, and Roberta Eller, agent with the Midwest group State Farm.
“We’re grateful that we are able to give back to the community,” Hansen said.
Costlow said the appliances will be a huge help to families and students who may have issues at home.
“One of the issues we don’t want to be is that they need clean clothes, clean coats.” Costlow said.
She said young students are going to have accidents at school.
“It’s a way for us to get them back to class right away so they’re not missing instruction,” Costlow said. “It’s a really good opportunity for us to have kids in classrooms and to not inconvenience families to where they have to leave work to come here. We can just take care of it at school.”
Costlow said she anticipates the washer and dryer to be very well received.
