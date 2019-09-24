The rain puddles around North Platte Sunday morning didn’t look like the type to set records.
But the 0.13 inches of rain that fell overnight at Lee Bird Field’s National Weather Service office pushed the city’s total 2019 precipitation into the all-time top 10 since North Platte began keeping weather records in 1874.
The airport recorded 26.37 inches between Jan. 1 and Sunday, good for the No. 10 spot with exactly 100 days to go in the year at that point.
Sunday’s rain broke the current year’s 11th-place tie with the entirety of 2017, according to records stored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.
North Platte’s annual record was set in 1951, when the city recorded 33.44 inches — 7.07 inches more than 2019’s current total.
The runner-up year of 1915, which recorded 32.69 inches, remains North Platte’s only other year with 30 inches of precipitation or more.
The past weekend also continued the other noteworthy factor of North Platte’s weather year: the frequency of rain or snow.
» The early-morning rainfall on Sunday — the 265th day of 2019 — made Sept. 22 the 133rd day of the year in which the Weather Service has recorded at least a trace of precipitation at the airport.
Put another way: On average, North Platte has seen either rain or snow every other day this year.
» That 0.13-inch rainfall Sunday marked the fourth straight day with at least some rainfall at the airport, counting a trace of rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Unless some rain fell last night before midnight, that’s the fourth such four-day streak so far during 2019.
Not only that, but this year has brought two streaks of eight days with at least a trace of moisture (June 16-23 and Aug. 10-17), one streak of seven days (July 4-10) and one string of five (April 28-May 2).
Might 2019 top North Platte’s all-time precipitation chart by year’s end?
The odds are it won’t — but it ought to move up some.
» North Platte’s 26.37 inches of precipitation through Sept. 22 ranked No. 6 all-time. But the city has topped 7 inches for the Sept. 23-Dec. 31 period only three times: 2017 (7.94), 1877 (7.32) and 1946 (7.26).
» Another 3.63 inches by New Year’s Eve would make 2019 only the third 30-inch year since 1874. North Platte has seen at least that much precipitation 18.1% of the time (26 out of 145 years) over the year’s last 100 days.
» But the city needs only 0.45 inches more over that period to reach the No. 8 spot — and North Platte has fallen short of that mark only three times (1938, 1964 and 1989).
It all depends on whether it keeps raining frequently through October — and, as so often happens, the first snows of November and December prove to be the wet, heavy type.
