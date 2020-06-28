The West Central District Health Department announced Lincoln County’s 56th COVID-19 case Saturday on its Facebook page.
The post said that the person is a female in her 80s who is isolating at home, saying that the health district is investigating.
The West Central District has had 57 positive tests of COVID-19, with 56 of those coming in Lincoln County and one in Thomas County. According to the organization’s COVID-19 dashboard, 52 patients have recovered and two have died.
