Wednesday morning oven fire fills NP house with smoke

North Platte city Fire Marshal George Lewis inspects a spent fire extinguisher with Fire Chief Dennis Thompson (to Lewis’ immediate right) and other firefighters after a 10 a.m. kitchen fire Wednesday at 1402 McDonald Road.
Battalion Chief Jason Trimble said the extinguisher was used to put out food in the stove that had caught fire. The house filled with smoke, but firefighters quickly ventilated it, Trimble said.
The house’s occupant suffered no injuries but was evacuated.
