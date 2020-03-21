In a rapidly changing environment concerning COVID-19, caution remains the key word as North Platte and surrounding communities face the battle against spreading the coronavirus.
At a press conference Friday morning, West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden confirmed Thursday night’s announcement of two new positive cases in Lincoln County, bringing the total to three people as of 10 a.m. Friday.
The Public Health Command Center team that includes representatives of Lincoln County Emergency Management, Great Plains Health, North Platte police and fire departments, the mayor’s office and nursing homes also reported on their respective entities.
“(All three individuals) are at home self-isolating,” Vanderheiden said of the three coronavirus patients. “Currently in our investigation, we believe we do not have community spread at this time. The first gentleman in his 20s is related to what we call a contact, which is related to a travel case that we had; and the female is a travel case as well, related to Colorado.”
She said the question of “how is this not community spread” has been asked often.
“We believe right now it is not community spread because we can identify where the source is coming from. We know it’s coming from travel,” Vanderheiden said. “When we have a community spread, we can’t identify the source, we don’t know where it’s coming from. So right now, we’re able to track that to travel outside of our state.”
Another question that has been asked is why the Health Department is not listing locations where the individuals have been.
“The reason is that right now with the lab-confirmed cases, we are getting very good history,” Vanderheiden said. “We know exactly where they’ve been and the time frames they’ve been there.”
Vanderheiden said only when that information cannot be identified will a notice go out.
“When we can’t look back and see exactly who those direct contacts were, that’s when we put the notice out of ‘were you at the big band party of 1,000 people, the individual danced with 100 people,’ for example,” Vanderheiden said. “In that case, we wouldn’t know who those contacts are.”
With the current lab-confirmed cases, she said they have been able to identify all direct contacts.
“So there’s not a need at this point with the cases that we currently have to put that information out,” Vanderheiden said. “The risk of spread is very low as far as where they have been.”
Vanderheiden also emphasized the meanings of “isolation” and “quarantine.”
“Isolation means you’re ill and the new guidance with that is you stay home,” Vanderheiden said. “You stay home until you‘re fever-free and an additional 72 hours, or three days, past having a fever.”
Quarantine applies when an individual has been exposed to a lab-confirmed case or has traveled outside Nebraska.
“We’re asking you to quarantine for 14 days,” Vanderheiden said. “The purpose behind that is we want to reduce the risk of spread.”
North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Ron Hanson shared a message that has gone out to district students, families and staff.
“We have and will continue to follow the safety guidelines provided by our federal, state and local health officials daily,” Hanson said. “North Platte Public Schools has decided to take the necessary steps to continue in a precautionary manner and safeguard our 4,000 students, 700 employees, community, state and nation.”
The district has canceled on-campus and in-person classes for the remainder of the school year beginning Monday.
“We are making plans to provide remote learning opportunities for all students,” Hanson said. “Principals will be communicating with students and families during the week of March 23-27 to help clarify expectations.”
Hanson said the goal is to begin remote learning starting March 30. North Platte High School staff will ensure all seniors have the opportunity to complete graduation requirements on or before May 13.
Hanson emphasized to parents that their point of contact is the school principal. “Please allow time for them to contact you,” Hanson said.
North Platte Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson, school resource officer; Fire Chief Dennis Thompson; Nolan Gurnsey, Linden Court administrator; Mayor Dwight Livingston and Mid-Plains Community College President Ryan Purdy each echoed assurances that their organizations will continue to support and follow the Health Department guidelines as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.