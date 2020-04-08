The West Central District Health Department’s Board of Health met via conference call today to pass a resolution of the Directed Health Measures on the Prevention of the Spread of Communicable Diseases, Illness, or Poisoning Regulations.
The document contains measures that were approved by the West Central District Health Department Board on July 12, 2006, but were not passed, sent to the state or approved by the counties in the district.
The resolution passed and is being sent to board members to be signed.
At the time of publication, the text of the resolution was not available.
