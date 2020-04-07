The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) has now tested 163 individuals in Lincoln County for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to a press release. Of the 163 tested, 16 have been positive. Five are travel-related, four are due to contact with a traveler, three are community spread and the remaining four are due to contact with community spread. All sixteen cases are within Lincoln County. Stay informed of new cases by visiting wcdhd.org, which will be updated daily at noon and 6 p.m.
According to the WCDHD, the best antidote to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is social and physical distancing.
This includes:
- Stay home and practice social and physical distancing
- Avoid gatherings of 10 or more
- When out stay 6 feet away from others
- Cough and/or sneeze into your elbow
- Wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds
- Do not touch your face
- Wear a community mask -- this will help mitigate the spread of the virus
While testing continues to improve, Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a state-wide Directed Health Measure. Additionally, the governor has launched a new campaign in honor of State Health Week, asking all Nebraskans to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected.
Public health officials would like to remind you that if you have a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness, please self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider for additional guidance. If you are tested, have been in direct contact of a lab-confirmed case, or traveled outside of Nebraska in the last two weeks register with WCDHD at https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a67PjRi6skYXMrP
