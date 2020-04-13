The West Central District Health Department announced Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the area has increased to 18.
Monday’s press conference was the first in a series of daily briefings that will happen at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be livestreamed on the WCDHD and North Platte Telegraph Facebook pages.
During Monday’s meeting, Great Plains Health disclosed that 11 people from the Callaway area are being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital, but could not go into specifics about the patients’ conditions.
The health department also said 100 people will be tested today for the novel coronavirus disease with the Nebraska National Guard assisting in administering tests.
